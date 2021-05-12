Wintrust Business Lunch 5/12/21: Terry Savage – What you should know about inflation and why it’s heating up

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 11: The New York Stock Exchange stands in lower Manhattan after global stocks fell as concerns mount that rising inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy on May 11, 2021 in New York City. By mid afternoon the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had lost 0.6% after falling 2.2% at its session low. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Segment 1:  Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about inflation heating up, the market reaction to the inflation fears and the possibility of interest rates rising. And as always, Terry answers your financial questions.

Segment 2: Michael DiBenedetto, co-founder and CEO, FoodBoss, tells John how his restaurant search engine aims to be the Kayak or Expedia for online food ordering — the place where you can search across different service and apps to find the lowest prices and fastest delivery times.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular