Wintrust Business Lunch 5/12/21: Terry Savage – What you should know about inflation and why it’s heating up

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 11: The New York Stock Exchange stands in lower Manhattan after global stocks fell as concerns mount that rising inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy on May 11, 2021 in New York City. By mid afternoon the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had lost 0.6% after falling 2.2% at its session low. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about inflation heating up, the market reaction to the inflation fears and the possibility of interest rates rising. And as always, Terry answers your financial questions.

Segment 2: Michael DiBenedetto, co-founder and CEO, FoodBoss, tells John how his restaurant search engine aims to be the Kayak or Expedia for online food ordering — the place where you can search across different service and apps to find the lowest prices and fastest delivery times.