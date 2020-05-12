Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch 5/12/20: DraftKings soars, Uber looking to buy Grubhub and Glassdoor cutting jobs

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about the continued to push towards technology stocks throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

Segment 2:  Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis joins John Williams to tell us about a Chicago startup making it easier to buy bitcoin through ATMs and how Pillar Booth is using its phone booth concept to help protect healthcare workers as they interact with coronavirus patients

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us an overview of the latest business news including Uber reportedly trying to buy Grubhub and Glassdoor cutting 200 Chicago jobs.  

