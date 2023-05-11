Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about the markets dropping today, how the Fed is likely to tackle inflation after CPI / PPI data, and the latest on the debt limit negotiations.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to talk about Google’s new AI features, Twitter rolling out end-to-end encryption for direct messages, Tucker Carlson’s new Twitter show, and Disney saying it will add Hulu content to its Disney+ streaming app.

Segment 3: Tim Dupree, president of Kelly Professional, tells John about their new report that shows how much employers are struggling to hire quality talent. The report found that nearly a third of workers said they are prepared to leave their employer in the next 12 months, due to poor work-life balance and lack of development opportunities, while executives believe it’s due to compensation.

Segment 4: Richard Hanauer, Partner at RPM Restaurants, and Wine Director, The Oakville Grill & Cellar, talks to John about their new restaurant celebrates the food, wine and lifestyle of California.