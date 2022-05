Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about inflation rising again in April, the IRS opening offices this Saturday for face-to-face help, and when is the best time to start taking Social Security. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Jodi Zombolo, Associate Vice President, Visitor Events & Programs, Chicago Botanic Garden, tells John about the upcoming celebration, “Flourish: The Garden at 50.”