Wintrust Business Lunch 5/11/21: Stocks tumble, U.S. job openings surge, and Target launches a line of plant-based food

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: A hiring sign is posted i front of a Target store on February 05, 2021 in San Rafael, California. The U.S. added 49,000 jobs in January, beating analyst expectations and dropping the unemployment rate to 6.3 percent. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the dip in today’s stock market, U.S. job openings soaring in March and the continuing labor shortage challenge.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how many companies are seeing blowback for a “no political talk at work” edict similar to the one by Chicago-based Basecamp.

Segment 3: Sana Jafri, Executive Director, Chicago Learning Exchange talks to John about what the Chicago Learning Exchange does, how the pandemic impacted learning and the upcoming 2021 Remake Learning Days.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including airlines and airports dealing with fuel shortages due to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack and Target introducing a line of plant-based foods.