Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the Consumer Price Index data released today showing inflation still persists, the economy showing some signs of slowing down, if the Fed will continue to raise interest rates, the latest on the debt ceiling negotiations, and why the market seems confused right now. Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Wintrust Business Lunch 5/10/23 – Terry Savage: The stock market is confused
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.