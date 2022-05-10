Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to offer some advice to young graduates who are about to enter the workforce.

Segment 2: Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, tells John awhy the markets have been mostly down the last few days, what we should know about rising mortgage rates, and how the Fed has been handling inflation.

Segment 3: Chris Montagano, PGA, Tournament Director, NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank, chats with John about the growing tournament, which is taking place at The Glen Club on May 26-29.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including billionaire Ken Griffin buying a seat on a Jeff Bezos space flight and donating it to a NYC teacher, big names added to Second City’s new inaugural artistic advisory board, Andy Warhol’s iconic Marilyn painting selling for $195M, and Netflix possibly rolling out a lower-priced tier with ads.