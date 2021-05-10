Wintrust Business Lunch 5/10/21: Housing market momentum, Ford Explorer recall, and Mattel wants to recycle your old Barbie dolls and Matchbox cars

Barbie Dolls are seen in celebration of Barbie’s 60th Anniversary and International Women’s Day at the Empire State Building on March 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about last week’s week April jobs report, mortgage rates dropping back to where they were in February, the fear over inflation, the broader real estate market still seeing incredible momentum, the latest details of President Biden’s infrastructure bill and why people would rather browse Zillow than have sex.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Basecamp CEO Jason Fried apologizing to his staff last week after roughly one-third of the company’s workforce resigned, a pop-up grocery store coming to Chicago and a Chicago tech company called Cohesion has come out with a new service that helps building managers monitor and improve air quality to help prevent Covid-19 transmission.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Mattel encouraging you to send back your old Barbies and Matchbox cars for recycling, a Ford Explorer recall and Rush and BMO launching a $10 million health equity institute.