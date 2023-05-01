Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the First Republic bank failure and what the JP Morgan deal means for the markets and the economy.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about why we’ve seen an uptick in startup fraud cases and if we can expect to see more in the years to come, Chicago Blackhawks investing in a startup that uses AI to assess injuries, and what we can expect from this year’s Chicago Venture Summit.

Segment 3: Christiana Trapani, Owner, Door County Candle Company, tells John about their mission to support Ukraine’s effort in the war against Russia by creating a candle with proceeds going to a non-profit in Ukraine. Christiana tells John how they have just surpassed the goal of donating $1M to Ukraine. You can support the cause and buy a candle for Ukraine here.