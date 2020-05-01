Wintrust Business Lunch 5/1/20: How local companies are pivoting their business amid COVID-19

Segment 1: Ken Ragland, COO of W Diamond Group, the manufacturer of Hart Schaffner Marx men’s tailored clothing, joins John to talk about how Hart Schaffner Marx has turned their men’s suit facility into a mask manufacturing plant. You can purchase a mask for yourself or donate to those in need here.

Segment 2: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and a contributor to Forbes and Chief Executive returns to the Business Lunch to tell us about how auto marketers are trying to read the sign of the times and respond accordingly.

Segment 3: Anthony Mesok, owner of Bark Place in Rogers Park, explains how his business is managing the COVID-19 crisis.

Segment 4: Moss Inc President and CEO Dan Patterson joins John to talk about how the company has

expanded its global manufacturing capabilities to include high-speed automated production

for Personal Protective Equipment. Moss’s new fleet of proprietary manufacturing technology

can produce a total global output of 1.2 Million face masks per day.