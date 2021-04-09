Wintrust Business Lunch 4/9/21: Inflation starting to run hot, pandemic year tax tips, and personal finance rules to live by

CHICAGO – NOVEMBER 1: Current federal tax forms are distributed at the offices of the Internal Revenue Service November 1, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. A presidential panel today recommended a complete overhaul of virtually every tax law for individuals and businesses. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Best-selling financial author Jared Dillian joins John to talk about U.S. producer prices increasing more than expected in March, some important personal finance laws to live by including avoiding credit card debt, living below your means and getting the big purchases right.

Segment 2: Sarah Holden, Senior Director, Retirement and Investor Research, the Investment Company Institute, tells John about some pandemic year tax tips.

Segment 3: Daniel Diaz, owner, Compact Fitness, talks to John about starting his business during the pandemic, why he decided to take the risk, how business is going now and how he hopes the business will grow down the road.