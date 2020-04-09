Wintrust Business Lunch 4/9/20: Student loan forgiveness, Zoom security issues and Chicago’s small business bailout

Segment 1: Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm joins John to tell us what we need to know about student loan relief in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment 2: Ian Sherr, Editor at Large at CNET, chats about a variety of tech stories including Google using data to show how people are social distancing, YouTube putting an end to 5G conspiracy videos and Apple designing face shields for coronavirus medical workers.

Segment 3: Author and Business Futurist Marti Konstant talks to John about how business and the workplace will change after COVID-19.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth tells John about the latest business trends including the problems with Chicago’s small business loan program, another week of massive jobless claims and how nearly a third of renters in the US didn’t pay April rent.