Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about why some perceive the economic recovery to be in jeopardy, the bond market suffering losses, what we can expect from the Fed, inflation fears continuing, the potential for a recession, and why he doesn’t want the Fed to overreact to the current economic situation.

Segment 2: Paige Iseminger, Co-founder, Freshie Organic Tequila, joins John to talk about their Chicago-based beverage company, when they started to realize that they had a good business idea, how long they have been in business, how it has been launching a product during a pandemic, and why it’s the perfect beverage for a warm day.

Segment 3: Mike Armstrong, Vice President of ReedPop, tells John about this weekend’s Star Trek: Mission Chicago event happening at McCormick Place.