Wintrust Business Lunch 4/8/21: Unemployment remains high, S&P 500 hits another record and the U.S facing a ketchup shortage

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – FEBRUARY 15: Bottles of H.J. Heinz Co. Tomato Ketchup on February 15, 2013 in London, England. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is is teaming up with the Brazilian investment group 3G Capital to buy H.J. Heinz Co. for 23.3 billion USD. (Photo Illustration by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about the jump in weekly jobless claims, why the Fed is aiming for inflation of 2 percent and the Big Tech stocks leading a rally.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the Supreme Court siding with Google over Oracle in a case over Android code, Facebook data of over 500 million users leaking online and the Supreme Court dismissing a suit over former President Trump blocking his critics on Twitter.

Segment 3: Alex Mueller, Founder, Choobs, tells John about his company, some of the brands that are featured on the marketplace, how they choose companies to work with, how business is going since they launched last July and about winning Chicago Inno’s Tech Madness tournament.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the U.S. facing a ketchup shortage and GM cutting production at North American plants due to a chip shortage.