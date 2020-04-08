Wintrust Business Lunch 4/8/20: Mortgage forbearance, financial impact of COVID-19 and when we can expect those stimulus checks

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist Terry Savage joins John to tell us when should we expect to get those government stimulus checks.

Segment 2: David Hochberg, VP of Lending at Homeside Financial explains “mortgage forbearance’ and what homeowners can do who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Segment 3: Orphe Divounguy, Chief Economist at the Illinois Policy Institute, tells John about a new study that shows how many Illinois workers are impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic.