Segment 1: Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the March jobs report, the changes Uber made to their app after the company’s CEO started driving for the company, and what you should know if you are trying to decide if you should use your 401k money and pay down or pay off his mortgage.

Segment 2: Robert Sevim, Vice Chairman, Savills, tells John about the overall outlook of the 2023 commercial real estate market.

Segment 3: Tony Karman, President and Director, EXPO CHICAGO, joins John to talk about the international exposition of contemporary and modern art coming to Navy Pier next week!