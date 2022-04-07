Segment 1: Ben Winck, markets and economy reporter, Insider, joins John to talk about soaring fertilizer prices, how “The Great Resignation” is more normal than we’ve been lead to believe, and the service sector is roaring back to life in a ‘post-Omicron rebound.’

Segment 2: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with John about a new survey that shows that nearly two-thirds of non-homeowners say affordability woes prevent them from buying a house.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the weekly jobless claims, Twitter launching an ‘edit’ button, Boeing tapping Amazon, Microsoft, and Google for a cloud computing megadeal.