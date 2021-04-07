Wintrust Business Lunch 4/7/21: Terry Savage – Good news from the IRS

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 27: The Internal Revenue Service headquarters building appeared to be mostly empty April 27, 2020 in the Federal Triangle section of Washington, DC. The IRS called about 10,000 volunteer employees back to work Monday at 10 of its mission critical locations to work on taxpayer correspondence, handling tax documents, taking telephone calls and other actions related to the tax filing season. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about a lot of good news from the IRS today about who is getting stimulus deposits this week, the plan for people who paid taxes already on unemployment benefits, and what you need know if you were one of those people who didn’t get full stimulus based on 2019 return but do qualify for more based on 2020. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Starinah “Star” Dixon, Assistant Director, Founding Member, M.A.D.D. Rhythms, tells John about the 20th Anniversary of M.A.D.D. Rhythms, about its upcoming April events and how the company has created content and connections during the pandemic including a new collaboration with Vans!