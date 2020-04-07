Wintrust Business Lunch 4/7/20: Walmart sued by family of worker killed by coronavirus, small business frustration and processed foods making a comeback

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John Williams to tell us if we have hit the bottom when it comes to the stock market. Jon also gives us his stock tip of the day.

Segment 2: Mitch Arends, Head of Manufacturing for US Operations for Kraft Heinz, tells John why processed food is seeing a surge right now as Americans are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth chats about a variety of issues including Walmart being sued by the family of a worker killed by coronavirus and the latest turmoil surrounding Boeing.