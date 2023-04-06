Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down all of the recent jobs data coming out ahead of the monthly report tomorrow and what that will mean for the economy moving forward. Mark also talks about a new survey that shows 56% of workers plan to look for a job in the next 12 months.

Segment 2: Matt Schultz, LendingTree chief credit analyst, talks with John about a new survey that shows how people are using Buy Now, Pay Later loans, including as a bridge to their next paycheck.

Segment 3: Alex Bitter, Chief Retail Reporter, Business Insider, joins John to talk about the battle between Starbucks and its employees having a desire to unionize.