Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about why the markets are down today, the ongoing inflation concerns, what constitutes a recession, how devastating a recession can be to your retirement investments, and the Biden administration’s plan to pause student loan repayment until August, 31st. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Tony Karman, President and Director of EXPO CHICAGO, tells John about EXPO CHICAGO returning to Navy Pier for 2022, how long the contemporary art fair has been around, the video and digital art coming to town, and what else you will be able to see if you visit.