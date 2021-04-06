Wintrust Business Lunch 4/6/21: United Airlines launching a new pilot school, the true cost of auto insurance in 2021 and how managers can reduce employee stress

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

A United Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner seen at gate at Dulles Washington International airport (IAD) in Dulles, Virginia on March 12, 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1:  Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about Stress Awareness Month and how managers can tell if employees are stressed and what they can do to help.

Segment 2: Stephen Kates, CFP and Insurance Analyst for Bankrate, tells John about a new study that shows the real cost of auto insurance in 2021 and how you can save money on your premium.

Segment 3: David Friedman, Founder/CEO, AutonomyWorks, talks to John about Autism Awareness Month and how AutonomyWorks is providing valuable employment opportunities for adults with autism.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including United aiming to hire 5,000 new pilots by 2030 and Starbucks looking to discontinue disposable cups in South Korea by 2025.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular