Wintrust Business Lunch 4/6/20: Medical practices turning to telemedicine, stock market rally and an at-home beauty industry boom

Segment 1: Jim Dallke, Senior Editor at Chicago Inno, joins John Williams to talk about how a Chicago startup has created a telehealth app for OCD patients, and it’s seen its users spike over the last month as people with OCD look for ways to manage their conditions during a stressful time. Also, what are some of the tech industries that are really getting hit hard due to the coronavirus.

Segment 2: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John and talks about today’s stock market rally.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth tells us about Allstate announcing a rebate for their customers, Chicago-based United making deep cuts to NYC service and the at-home beauty industry boom.