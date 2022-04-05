Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about their new report about what the Class of 2022 is seeking in a potential employer.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about the rise of ‘mask-shaming’ at work and what companies can do if it becomes an issue at the office.

Segment 3: Bartie Scott, Senior editor, economy, Business Insider, chats with John about the vibe shift happening in the economy as people freak out over inflation and a possible recession.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including a marijuana retailer wanting to take over the old Rainforest Cafe space, Elon Musk joining Twitter’s board, Morningstar buying LCD, and Amazon signing a massive rocket deal with 3 firms.