Wintrust Business Lunch 4/5/21: Stocks climb, Cameo’s value reaches $1 billion, and Illinois weed sales hit a record high

Customers shop for a recreational marijuana at Dispensary 33 store on January 1, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. – On the first day of 2020, recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois, which joins 10 other US states with legal use of recreational marijuana. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about how the stock market is reacting to Friday’s jobs report, the next round of stimulus checks going out and how the corporate world is responding to the new voting law that was passed in Georgia.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Cameo raising more funding last week and becoming a $1 billion company, Tock, a Chicago reservation startup from Alinea co-founder Nick Kokonas, being acquired by Squarespace and the results of their annual Tech Madness tournament.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Delta canceling flights due to a staff shortage, Illinois weed sales reaching a record high and the personal data of 533 million Facebook users leaking online.