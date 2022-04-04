Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about Elon Musk buying a 9% stake in Twitter, the great jobs report that come out on Friday, rising interest rates, and a new Lending Tree study showing that 46% of parents say their child used their credit or debit card without permission.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including a Chicago startup founder who appeared on Shark Tank back in 2015 has a new biz that gives you cash back when you post to TikTok, Provi, a Chicago startup that helps bars order booze, suing two of the largest distributors in the US for allegedly blocking retailers from using its service, Chicago startup Koloni wanting to make more things sharable via smart lockers, and Samsung investing in a Chicago biotech that’s working to treat type 1 diabetes and other genetic diseases.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Alphabet’s Wing starting drone deliveries in Dallas-Fort Worth area this week, and airlines canceling thousands of flights over the weekend.