Wintrust Business Lunch 4/30/21: Personal income soars, big demand for home improvement projects and the role improvisation play in business

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins guest host Dave Plier to recap this week’s comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, the current pace of economic growth and the boom in consumer spending.

Segment 2: Jeff Rogers, Managing Partner, Players Workshop Chicago and co-author of the book, “The Experts Cure,” tells Dave about the concept of the new book and the role that improvisation plays in business and

Segment 3: Jeremy Melnick, President of Gordon’s Ace Hardware, talks to Dave about the roots that his family business has in Chicago, how they have managed through the pandemic, how they are benefitting from people taking on home improvement projects and what separates them from the big box stores.