Wintrust Business Lunch 4/30/20: Coronavirus tracking, unemployment claims surpass 30 million and McCormick Place takes a financial hit

Segment 1: CNET Senior Reporter Shara Tibken chats about a variety of tech stories including Samsung saying that phone and TV sales will ‘decline significantly’ because of the coronavirus pandemic and both Apple and Google delivering early tools to public health authorities for coronavirus tracking.

Segment 2: Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrate.com joins John to recap this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Does the Fed still matter to consumers? Is the worst over for stock market investors? Greg has the answers to these questions and more.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth tells John about the latest business stories including the latest jobless numbers and McCormick Place taking a huge financial hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.