Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to talk about all three major stock averages being positive in the first quarter, despite turmoil in the banking sector, if he believes inflation has peaked, what he expects the Fed to do when they meet again in May, and what advice he would give to a long-term investor.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about how AI startups are growing throughout the nation

Segment 3: Ray Martinez, Co-Founder and President of EVERFI, joins John to talk about the importance of mandating high-quality financial education for graduation in America’s K-12 schools.