Wintrust Business Lunch 4/3/20: Jobs report March 2020 & Paycheck Protection Program FAQs for small businesses

Segment 1: (At 00:00) Paul Nolte, SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Wealth Management, gives us an overview of the markets and shares the advice he gives to his clients and an overview of investing strategy as the economy experiences depression-level job losses.

Segment 2: (At 6:02) Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst of Bankrate.com, Mark Hamrick, shares his insight as the March jobs report is unveiled by the Bureau of Labor statistics and what’s ahead for the U.S. economy.

Segment 3: (At 14:44) Nicole Marwell, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor at the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration. Her research examines urban governance, with a focus on the diverse intersections between nonprofit organizations, government bureaucracies, and politics. The Small Business Administration set Friday as the day that small businesses can start applying for the paycheck protection program. Employers can apply to receive up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll expense, including health-care benefits, for annual salaries up to $100,000. The University of Chicago will present the Polsky Center Small Business Bootcamp to provide small business owners and local entrepreneurs with resources during these changing times. This virtual event series will take place during the week of April 13th via the Zoom platform, and sessions will take place in the mornings and afternoons to accommodate a variety of schedules. Here’s the link with details: University of Chicago Small Business Bootcamp webinar series.

For other resources for small businesses and nonprofits please go to these websites: SmallBusinessMajority.org; Treasury.gov; SBA.gov.