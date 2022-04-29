Segment 1: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about the continuing market volatility, what he’s telling investors, what you should know if you are retiring soon, how inflation is impacting people, and if he likes that the Fed is going to be raising interest rates.

Segment 2: Dale Rose, founder of 3D Group, to talk about some unexpected trends in the workplace with the lifting of COVID restrictions.

Segment 3: Lisa Simonian, VP of Marketing for theMART, tells John about all the great things you can find at this weekend’s One of a Kind Show.