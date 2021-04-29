Wintrust Business Lunch 4/29/21: Jobless claims fall to a pandemic low, U.S. economy grows and Amazon expands in-garage grocery delivery

An Amazon.com Inc. delivery driver pushes a cart of groceries to load into a vehicle outside of a distribution facility on February 2, 2021 in Redondo Beach, California. – Jeff Bezos said February 1, 2021, he would give up his role as chief executive of Amazon later this year as the tech and e-commerce giant reported a surge in profit and revenue in the holiday quarter. The announcement came as Amazon reported a blowout holiday quarter with profits more than doubling to $7.2 billion and revenue jumping 44 percent to $125.6 billion. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Katie Kouvelis, owner, Buttermilk Cafe, joins John to talk about how her restaurant managed through the pandemic, the support they received from the community in Geneva and some of the popular dishes they serve.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Elon Musk hosting an upcoming episode of SNL, Amazon expanding their in-garage grocery delivery, what we know about Apple’s latest software update and Google reportedly kicking off internal testing for a new feature called Guacamole.

Segment 3: Jim Miller, Director of Publicity and Racing Analyst, Hawthorne Race Course, tells John about how betting has changed in Illinois, how their casino construction is going and what Club Hawthorne is doing for the Kentucky Derby this weekend,

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including GDP growing 6.4% in the first quarter, another drop in jobless claims and a Virginia community and Google testing Girl Scout cookie delivery via drone.