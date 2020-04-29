Wintrust Business Lunch 4/29/20: Stimulus check questions answered and a local company with an innovative solution to get America back to work safely

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist Terry Savage joins John to talk about today’s stock market rally and to answer your questions about unemployment checks, the PPP loan program and why some of you have yet to see your government stimulus check.

Segment 2: Nick Dubak, Chief Operating Officer of Dubak Electrical Group, tells John about a new product called DuThermX, the first fully integrated body temperature measurement system for industrial and commercial applications in the United States. The contact-free, high-capacity system detects elevated body temperatures as large numbers of people enter factories, healthcare facilities, buildings, and event venues.