Segment 1: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins Jon Hansen to talk about what’s been driving the market the last couple of days, how important it is to have the market have a winning month, what’s happening with First Republic Bank, what he takes out of consumer sentiment numbers, and if he expects the Fed to raise rates again to combat inflation.

Segment 2: Steven Bugg, President / CEO, Great Lakes Credit Union, talks to Jon about what a credit union does, how they differ from a traditional bank, how many branches they have in the Chicago area, what digital services they offer, and why would someone choose a credit union over a bank.

Segment 3: Kathleen Hogan, Director of Sales, One of a Kind Show, tells Jon everything we should know about this weekend’s One of Kind Show at the MART. What can we see? What can we buy?