Segment 1: Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council, joins John to explain why the U.S. Congress is considering taking back some of the money it authorized last year for a small business aid program and why that could be devastating to many small businesses in the country.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Meta’s first quarter earnings, you can now request Google to remove doxxing results, and the latest news on Elon Musk’s quest to own Twitter.

Segment 3: Raquel Black, owner, Caribbean Corner in Downers Grove, joins John to talk about their business, why they made the difficult decision to close the restaurant, the challenges of running a restaurant, and the plan to pivot to “Eating Well with Raquel.”

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including New York City passing a law requiring job ads to disclose what the jobs pay, the U.S. economy shrinking in first quarter of 2022, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, planning to build the largest data center in Illinois.