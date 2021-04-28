Wintrust Business Lunch 4/28/21: Terry Savage- Another batch of stimulus checks go out this week and they are not done yet

Segment 1:  Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about some news about the IRS regarding stimulus checks, what we expect to hear from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Dave Sloan, President of the Chicagoland Automobile Trade Association, tells John about to talk about the current state of the auto industry, how companies are dealing with the chip shortage and the general outlook for consumers looking to purchase a new vehicle.

