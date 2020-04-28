Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch 4/28/20: Starbucks sales fall, how Schaumburg is managing the coronavirus pandemic and Walgreens adding COVID-19 testing sites

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about some tech stocks that are beating the coronavirus bear market.

Segment 2: Matt Frank, the Director of Economic Development for the Village of Schaumburg, joins John to tell us how his community is managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us an overview of the latest business news including the Chicago Latin School giving back its PPP loan, Walgreens adding COVID-19 testing sites in 49 states and Boeing planning to restart South Carolina 787 operations next week.

