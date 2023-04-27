Segment 1: Tim Rodine and Kevin Meadows, owners, Two Hound Red Brewing Co. in Glen Ellyn, join Wendy to talk about their brewpub, the many varieties of beer and whiskey they serve, the upscale food menu that features wood fired pizza, and where you can find them in downtown Glen Ellyn.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, talks to Wendy about a number of tech stories in the news including Ring’s indoor camera featuring a manual privacy cover, GM ending production of the Chevy Bolt, and Tile dropping a new pet-finding accessory to help monitor your cat’s whereabouts.

Segment 3: Mike Davis, Owner, Blerds Underground, tells Wendy about his collectible and comic book shop, where the term ‘Blerd’ comes from, when they opened their store in LaGrange, what they have planned for ‘Free Comic Book Day,’ and their mission to make the things they are passionate about more inclusive.

Segment 4: Barry Sorkin Co-Owner, Smoque Steak and Smoque BBQ, joins Wendy to talk about how long he’s been on the Chicago restaurant scene, when he came up with the idea of Smoque Steak, how these steaks will differ from a typical Chicago steakhouse, what you will be able to find at their market, and when they plan to be open to customers.