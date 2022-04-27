Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the concern over the volatile stock market especially for those nearing retirement age, how the Fed plans to tackle inflation, and the latest on student load forgiveness. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Andee Harris, the CEO of the sales-tech company Challenger, tells John about what Challenger does, the health of the Chicago tech scene, why Chicago is a great place to grow a business, the Challenger e-learning platform, some of the clients they work with, and some of the biggest challenges making the sales experience better.