Wintrust Business Lunch 4/27/20: Venture capital slowdown, Potbelly returns PPP and a boost for Beyond meat

Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis joins John Williams to tell us about Chicago startup innovation including a Chicago AI startup taking on Grammarly, a startup that is giving Chicagoans and people around the world the ability to support renewable forms of electricity and how Chicago tech companies are bracing for a venture capital slowdown.

Segment 2: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to discuss how COVID-19 is starting to change how people think about where they live and how they want to live. Are cities on the way out?

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Beyond Meat seeing a boost from fears of beef and pork shortages, Potbelly returning their PPP loan and Boeing’s CEO saying it will take years for the airline industry to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.