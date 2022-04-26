Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about how to best grow and scale a company.

Segment 2: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to talk about how to profit off times of high inflation.

Segment 3: Ryan Griffith, clinic manager for Athletico Physical Therapy’s Lakeview East location, tells John about the best way to take care of your body as the weather gets nicer and you are more inclined to increase physical activity.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including U.S. consumer confidence dampened slightly in April, United ramping up transatlantic flights, and breakfast getting costlier as the US boosts food price forecasts, and shares of Tesla being down after the announcement of Elon Musk buying Twitter.