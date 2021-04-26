Wintrust Business Lunch 4/26/21: Another record high for the S&P 500, Apple building a new campus in North Carolina, and an Illinois startup’s plant-based leather will appear on Team USA’s closing ceremony uniform

Segment 1: Meghan Morris, Senior Reporter, Insider, joins guest host Ilyce Glink to talk about her story that details a new startup founded by Uber founder Travis Kalanik and what is causing employees to flee the company.

Segment 2:  Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells Ilyce the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Chicago marketing tech firm ActiveCampaign being valued at $3 billion after raising its latest round of funding, Chicago VC firm S2G Ventures raising over $1 billion to invest in food and agriculture startups that are making our planet healthier and a local material science startup that makes plant-based leather appearing on Team USA’s closing ceremony uniform.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Apple building its first east coast campus in North Carolina and the EU allowing some U.S. tourists this summer.

