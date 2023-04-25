Segment 1: Phillip Shaw, Certified Financial Planner, Goldstone Financial Group, tells Jon about what he expects the Fed to do next month to combat inflation. Phillip also explains why you need to be careful about getting financial advice on social media.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to Jon about why we are seeing an unusual spike in the numbers of managers seeking one-on-one career or conduct-improvement coaching sessions.

Segment 3: Sultan Meghji, Former Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) and Duke University Professor joins Jon to talk about how AI is impacting business, if we will see a loss of jobs, and if some people believe the technology is moving too quickly.

Segment 4: Gretchen Grad, Hands of Peace Founder and Board Member, tells Jon about their mission to bring American, Israeli and Palestinian teens together to empower them to become agents of change in their communities and around the world. The Hands of Peace Chicago Benefit – Power of Purple – takes place on Sunday, May 7, at Chevy Chase Country Club. This is the largest Hands of Peace fundraiser of the year. The organization hopes to raise $157,000, enough to bring 45 participants to the Summer Program this July. Tables and tickets are available at handsofpeace.org.