Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the big dip in the stock market since Friday, the latest on Elon Musk trying to acquire Twitter, interest rates continuing to rise, and the Chicago area housing market looking strong.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including The Department of Defense opening an innovation hub in Chicago, a Chicago travel app raising funding to help you better plan your next trip, the growth of Chicago’s logistics tech industry, and Grubhub could be sold off just 1 year after its deal to be acquired by Just Eat Takeaway.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Twitter nearing a deal to sell to Elon Musk, EU law targeting Big Tech over hate speech and disinformation, and an all-private passenger space crew splashing down today.