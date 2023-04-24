Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins Jon to talk about a new survey that shows that only 1/3 of Gen X thinks they’ll retire by age 65, Redfin reporting home prices dropping 3%, but monthly housing payments hitting a record high, and Apartment List’s 2023 Millennial Homeownership Report.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to Jon about a how VC deals are dropping, an event ticketing startup aimed at the Black community raising $1M, and why Chicago could be a good place to test drone deliveries.

Segment 3: Stephanie Feldman, CFP, Managing Director, Wealth Advisor, Mesirow Financial,, joins Jon to talk about property and taxes. Stephanie explains the taxes you might owe if your parents pass away and you inherit their property. And how does it work with stocks? What about gift taxes? How much are you allowed to give over a lifetime, who can get it, and when do you you have to tell the IRS?