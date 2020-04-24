Wintrust Business Lunch 4/24/20: Changing our savings culture, the future of office space post COVID-19 and model kit mania

Segment 1: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Analyst, Bankrate.com, joins John to talk about people experiencing income disruption due to COVID-19 and the impact on the economy

Segment 2: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, tells John what we need to know about the future of work once people start returning to their offices.

Segment 3: Lou Aguilera, President of Revell USA, talks to John about how his company is seeing a surge in their model kits sales as kids are putting down their devices and building models amid the COVID-19 pandemic.