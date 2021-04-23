Wintrust Business Lunch 4/23/21: Stocks rebound to end the week, a summer travel boom is coming and why you should apply for a PPP loan right now

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

Tourists enjoy the view of the geological Grand Staircase from Yovimpa Point in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on August 26, 2020. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tim Crane, President, Wintrust, joins John to talk about what is moving the market today, the economic outlook for the rest of the year, why it’s a good time to refinance, how Wintrust is continuing to assist with PPP and the importance of making all of their services accessible.

Segment 2: Melanie Lieberman, Senior Travel Editor, The Points Guy, tells John about a new survey that shows that many Americans are ready to spend big money on summer vacations.

Segment 3: Dave Bleitner, Co-founder, Off Color Brewing, talks to John about their innovative “Beer For” series and how the brewery has managed through the pandemic.

Popular