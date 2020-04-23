Wintrust Business Lunch 4/23/20: Jobless claims jump, small business relief package and spicing up your Zoom calls

Segment 1: CNET managing editor Jason Hiner chats about a variety of tech stories including Amazon workers planning to protest over working conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a launch date for HBO Max and how the Apple Watch went from a fashion accessory to a fitness must have.

Segment 2: Elliot Richardson, President and Co-Founder, Small Business Advocacy Council, joins John to tell us how small businesses are navigating through the coronavirus crisis.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth tells John about the latest business stories including home buyers now needing to sign a form saying their income hasn’t been impacted by COVID-19 prior to closing on a home, Abbvie helping Illinois ramp up coronavirus testing and jobless claims jump another 4.4. million.