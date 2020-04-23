Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force press conference
Listen Now
Roe Conn

Wintrust Business Lunch 4/23/20: Jobless claims jump, small business relief package and spicing up your Zoom calls

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:
John Williams

John Williams

Segment 1:  CNET managing editor Jason Hiner chats about a variety of tech stories including Amazon workers planning to protest over working conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a launch date for HBO Max and how the Apple Watch went from a fashion accessory to a fitness must have.

Segment 2: Elliot Richardson, President and Co-Founder, Small Business Advocacy Council, joins John to tell us how small businesses are navigating through the coronavirus crisis.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth tells John about the latest business stories including home buyers now needing to sign a form saying their income hasn’t been impacted by COVID-19 prior to closing on a home, Abbvie helping Illinois ramp up coronavirus testing and jobless claims jump another 4.4. million.

Share this story

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Thursdays at 12:20p with Bill Geiger, Chicago’s Retirement Planning Expert

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey returns to WGN Radio on Monday morning.

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular