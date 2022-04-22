Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Investment Management, joins John to talk about the ongoing stock market volatility, what we can expect the Fed to say about interest rates, the continued worry about inflation, the possibility of a recession, and how the war in Ukraine is impacting the economy.

Segment 2: Jennifer Schonberger, senior reporter, Yahoo Finance, gives John some important investment tips for Financial Literacy Month including the importance of diversifying your portfolio.

Segment 3: Matt Schulz, Chief Credit Analyst, LendingTree, joins John to talk about a new survey that shows 42% of Buy Now, Pay Later users have made a late payment.