Wintrust Business Lunch 4/22/21: Economy on the rebound as jobless claims fall again, Netflix subscriber growth slows and Taco Bell testing a plant-based protein

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about the drop in weekly jobless claims and the overall outlook for the economy moving forward.

Segment 2: : CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Apple’s new software update launching next week, Netflix’s new membership slowing down, and Venmo now allowing you to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Segment 3: Rebecca Ryan, Economist and Futurist, tells John about how the workplace will change in a post-pandemic world.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Taco Bell testing a new plant-based protein and the ongoing issue with a chip shortage that is halting automotive production.